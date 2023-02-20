Keeping talent in the state was a big focus for PJ Fleck in the 2023 class, and they delivered. Hutchinson (MN) Alex Elliott was another example of that, and we take a closer look at him today in our Newcomer Profile series.

Hutchinson's Alex Elliott earned his opportunity to join the class through multiple campus visits and camps. Many different discussions with the coaches resulted in a lot of hard work and eventually an offer for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect, which he almost initially took advantage of just hours after receiving.

Like most incoming prospects, there is still a lot of development for Elliott to be game ready, but the staff has no doubt about his work ethic getting him to that point.

Here's what Head Coach PJ Fleck had to say about Elliott:

"For Alex, just from even last year, we liked him and then this year's camp we liked him, and to watch how he was able to develop and change his body even the course of a few months over the summer. That's when we knew that he would make all those investments into his body because he has the speed, he has the athleticism, he has the will. He invested in his body and his body changed completely. He's a state champ, he's a state runner up, and he's able to bring that type of winning atmosphere here to Minnesota and we love it. So you're talking about somebody who earned his opportunity, Alex Elliot earned his opportunity."