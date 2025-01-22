Pair of Florida DL set visits to Minnesota

A pair of Florida defensive linemen have scheduled visits to Minnesota for the Golden Gophers junior day next week. Defensive linemen Freddie Wilson and Kamron Wilson (not related) will both visit the Gophers on February 1.

Freddie Wilson, a three-star defensive end out of Spruce Creek (FL), will be making the trip from Port Orange, Florida, which is located about 15 minutes south of Daytona Beach. The Gophers have been recruiting Wilson quite a bit the last few weeks, making a pair of visits to see Wilson, once at Spruce Creek High School as well as for an in-home visit.

Wilson and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere have been establishing a quality relationship in the process. "I definitely love him was a coach," Wilson told Gophers Nation. "He definitely brings the energy and has that great mentality."

On top of his offer from Minnesota, Wilson also holds notable offers from LSU, Miami (FL), and Pittsburgh as well as having numerous GRoup of Five offers.