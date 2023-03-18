Frankfort (IL) linebacker Matt Kingsbury was one of the final pieces to Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class. We take a look at how his recruitment unfolded and what he brings to the Gophers in todays newcomer profile.

Sometimes all it takes is one weekend for things to click.

That was the case for linebacker Matt Kingsbury, who visited Minnesota for the first time on the final weekend before national signing day and committed on the spot.

Kingsbury had offers from multiple Group of Five and FCS programs and also held a preferred walk-on offer from Texas A&M prior to the visit, but entered the weekend with nothing from the Gophers. By the time he left, he knew Minnesota was home and had an official scholarship offer.

Kingsbury signed with Minnesota days later.