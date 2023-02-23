Summer Splash was a wildly successful event for Minnesota in June of 2022, and offensive tackle De'Eric Mister was one of the wins that came from the weekend. We take a closer look at his recruitment and what he brings to the Gophers in todays newcomer profile.

Mister was the fourth offensive linemen in the 2023 class to announce their commitment to the program. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle committed to Minnesota over six other offers including Kentucky, Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Miami (OH), and Western Michigan.

As we previously mentioned, Summer Splash resulted in a lot of wins for the Gophers. Summer Splash was two different weekends of official visits in which Minnesota hosted a slew of 2023 targets that later turned into commits and signees. The Gophers picked up so many commitments throughout the month of June that the class was eventually cracking the top 10 nationally, and Mister was a part of the splash of commitments.

Mister is raw but is clearly a quick learner as he was able to work his way from no experience to power five signee in just two years. He has the size you are looking for in a Big Ten offensive lineman, so some development should turn him into an impact player for some time at Minnesota.

Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Mister:

"He's 6-foot-6 and 310-pounds from Westside High School in Gary, Indiana. You talk about a high, high ceiling prospect. This guy is an overachiever. He's only been playing football two years. Again, I go back to who we've recruited that way. It's a little bit like a Chukwuma Okorafor when we were back at Western Michigan University of the a low amount of football he's actually played, but the sky is the limit for this young man... He was named first team All-State and has only been playing football two years.. He's got a great personality and he'll be joining us here in the summer."