Minnesota Newcomer Profile: TE Sam Peters
Another in-state pickup from the 2023 class was tight end Sam Peters, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect out of Maple Grove. We take a closer look at Peters and how his recruitment unfolded in todays newcomer profile.
The Recruitment:
Similar to Alex Elliott, who we looked at yesterday, Peters earned his opportunity through camps. The Minnesota staff visited Peters at his school and liked what they saw, then pulled the trigger on an offer following a camp visit in June.
Peters already had some relationships built up with other Gopher commits and targets at the time, so once the relationship with the staff was created, it did not take long for Peters to decide that Minnesota was home.
Peters committed to the Gophers on the 12th of June, becoming the 10th member of the 2023 class and second of eight total commits in the month.
What Peters Brings to the Gophers:
At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Peters has the intangibles needed to become a contributor at the next level. Aside from the things you can't teach, Peters boasts 4.6 speed, which makes him a downfield threat along with his ability to high-point balls over defenders for first downs and touchdowns.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Peters:
"Another in-state Minnesota kid from Maple Grove High School, a tight end that's 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds... He's another example of somebody who earned a scholarship at camp. Again, I got to see it to believe it. I love camp, as I got to be able to trust my own eyes... Sam is tough as nails, and he'll be here in the summer."
Highlights:
*senior highlights were not uploaded*
