Another in-state pickup from the 2023 class was tight end Sam Peters , a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect out of Maple Grove. We take a closer look at Peters and how his recruitment unfolded in todays newcomer profile.

Similar to Alex Elliott, who we looked at yesterday, Peters earned his opportunity through camps. The Minnesota staff visited Peters at his school and liked what they saw, then pulled the trigger on an offer following a camp visit in June.

Peters already had some relationships built up with other Gopher commits and targets at the time, so once the relationship with the staff was created, it did not take long for Peters to decide that Minnesota was home.

Peters committed to the Gophers on the 12th of June, becoming the 10th member of the 2023 class and second of eight total commits in the month.