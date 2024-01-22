Minnesota offers 2025 Wisconsin commit Cody Haddad
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have offered 2025 St. Ignatius (OH) athlete Cody Haddad. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete committed to the Gophers' rival Wisconsin last week but the stock of the Cleveland native continues to rise.
Since committing to the Badgers, Haddad has picked up offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and now the Gophers.
Haddad was offered by Gophers' safeties coach Danny Collins indicating he'll be recruited by the Gophers as a safety. The Gophers will have plenty to sell when it comes to their safety development.
The Gophers have already sent Antoine Winfield Jr and Jordan Howden to the NFL. Winfield Jr. earned All-Pros this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Howden performed admirably for the New Orleans Saints this past season as well. They'll also soon be adding Jordan Nubin to that list of former Gopher safeties in the NFL - Nubin is considered one of the top 50 prospects in this spring's upcoming NFL Draft.
In the 2024 recruiting cycle, P.J. Fleck and Danny Collins were able to land in-state prospect Koi Perich over the Badgers. Perich developed this past year into one of the country's top safeties and is currently considered a Rivals250 prospect.
As a junior for St. Ignatius, Haddad was kept to just four games after breaking his arm in a scrimmage prior to the start of the regular season. However, Haddad was able to recover enough by November in order to play in the OHSAA playoffs.
