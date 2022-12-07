Minnesota offers Florida safety transfer Donovan McMillon
As expected in accordance with our reporting here at The Gopher Report over the last several days, Minnesota offered Florida safety transfer, Donvan McMillon, on Wednesday.
McMIllon officially entered the transfer portal on Monday after announcing his intentions last Friday. As part of the 2021 recruiting class, McMillon was a four-star recruit and a top-100 prospect in the Rivals250.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety played in five games for the Gators this season, playing 64 snaps. Over the course of those 64 snaps, McMillon earned an overall defensive grade of 57.5 according to Pro Football Focus including a 64.4 grade against the run. In his five games played, McMillon recorded 10 tackles.
Dixon also played in for the Gators in 2021 as a true freshman, playing 45 snaps and recording five tackles.
The safety position for the Gophers has become a priority over the last several days as the program saw the departure of both Steven Ortiz Jr and Michael Dixon. They did receive good news, however, as star safety Tyler Nubin announced his plans to return for the 2023 season.
