Minnesota offered a handful of 2024 prospects on Tuesday and here’s what you need to know about each prospect and their recruitments as the Gophers get to work with each.

Doll is a two-way standout for Adel Desoto Minburn playing both in the secondary and at running back. The Gophers have offered Doll as a cornerback

The Iowa native holds Power Five offers now from Iowa, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State, along with the Gophers. While Iowa only recently offered, the Hawkeyes have to be considered the favorites for Doll at this moment.