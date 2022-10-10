The bye week is officially over and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will once again be on the field this upcoming weekend against the upstart Illinois Fighting Illini.

Despite the Gophers suffering a 20-10 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers the last time we saw them take the field, P.J Fleck's program is a one-point favorite over No. 24 Illinois this weekend.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Gophers are 4-1 this season and despite the loss to Purdue have looked largely impressive this season. Illinois, on the other hand, is 5-1 and is coming off a 9-6 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night.

Since the release of this week's odds on Sunday afternoon, the public has jumped heavily on the Gophers, with the line rising from -1 to -3.5.