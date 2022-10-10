Minnesota opens as one-point favorite over Illinois
The bye week is officially over and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will once again be on the field this upcoming weekend against the upstart Illinois Fighting Illini.
Despite the Gophers suffering a 20-10 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers the last time we saw them take the field, P.J Fleck's program is a one-point favorite over No. 24 Illinois this weekend.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The Gophers are 4-1 this season and despite the loss to Purdue have looked largely impressive this season. Illinois, on the other hand, is 5-1 and is coming off a 9-6 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night.
Since the release of this week's odds on Sunday afternoon, the public has jumped heavily on the Gophers, with the line rising from -1 to -3.5.
The over/under for Saturday's game is currently sitting at 39, after opening at 40. While an extremely, low number, it comes as no surprise. While the Illini are 5-1, they have done so behind an incredibly strong defense that's allowing is allowing just eight points per game this season tops across the country. Minnesota's defense has been just as good, allowing 8.8 points per game this season, good enough for No. 2 in the country behind the Illini.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @CollegeBBNews
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.