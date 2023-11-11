Minnesota's defensive effort resembled Swiss cheese on Saturday as Purdue sliced and diced their way towards a 49-30 win over the Golden Gophers while the Boilermakers piled up 604 yards of total offense while averaging 8.8 yards per play.

Offensively, Minnesota showed signs of life in the first half and cut Purdue's lead to 28-20 at halftime after Athan Kaliakmanis hit Chris Autman-Bell in the corner of the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown.

However, Purdue would outscore Minnesota 21-3 in the second half before the Golden Gophers eventually crossed the goal line with 2:36 remaining on a Elijah Spencer 4-yard touchdown catch from Kaliakmanis.

Purdue's rushing game gashed Minnesota to the tune of 353 yards, led by Devin Mockobee with 153 yards and one score while Tyrone Tracy, Jr. tallied 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Hudson Card was efficient for the Boilermakers, going 17-of-25 for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Garrett Miller led the Boilermakers in receiving with six catches for 65 yards and one score.

At the half, Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was 11-of-22 for 204 yards and two scores. However, second half struggles continued to rear their ugly head for the redshirt sophomore, who went just 7-of-20 for 88 yards and one score.

Kaliakmanis finished 18-of-42 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Nubin led the Gophers in rushing with 89 yards on 16 carries while Daniel Jackson caught seven passes for 119 yards.

With the loss, Minnesota drops to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten. For Purdue, they improve to 3-7 overall, 2-5 in conference play.