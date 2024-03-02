On Friday, the University of Minnesota once again showed it remains committed to head football coach P.J. Fleck by increasing the football program's salary pool for assistant coaches and adds an additional annual bonus for the Gophers head coach.

On Friday, the University of Minnesota once again showed it remains committed to head football coach P.J. Fleck by increasing the football program's salary pool for assistant coaches and adds an additional annual bonus for the Gophers head coach. The contract amendment is a notable one for the Fleck and the Gophers as it comes in a time of great uncertainty in college football. Quite frankly, the future of college football is very murky. There's always going to be college football in some capacity, in some style, but what that product will look like in the near future is still a question that remains unanswered. Of course, there's also the additional aspect that the Big Ten is about to add four new universities on July 1 in Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA. The addition of the four new universities and the elimination of divisions in college football makes P.J. Fleck's job is a lot more difficult and the Gophers' chances of competing for a Big Ten championship, a lot more difficult as well. Many universities and athletic departments would have decided to not increase the salary pool or add a bonus for a program in such a situation, especially when the program was coming off its worst full season in over five years. Instead, the Minnesota administration offered a vote of confidence for Fleck. It's also very fair to note that UCLA had legitimate interest in Fleck to be the program's next head coach following Chip Kelly's decision to leave the program to be Ohio State's offensive coordinator this past month, the Bruins' interest in Fleck, without a doubt helped his cause in this decision as well. That being said, there's no doubt Fleck has earned each contract amendment, raise, and extension that he has received during his tenure with the Gophers. Entering 2024, Fleck is fifth in program history in wins with 50, holding a 50-34 record through seven seasons. He has the third best winning percentage in program history at .595 and the best for any head coach of the program over the last 74 years. Under his guidance, the Golden Gophers put together three straight full seasons in 2019, 2021, and 2022 of nine or more wins including an 11-2 record in 2019. Yes, the 2023 season was not a pretty one for the Gophers but very few programs in college football can consistently put together runs without a true "down season". Only time will tell going forward if this past season was truly a blip or not on the resume of Fleck but his career track record says that it likely is just a blip and not the beginning of any cracks in the program's foundation. On top of the program's success on the field, Fleck and his coaching staff despite a down season also put together one of the better recruiting classes in recent memory for the program which included landing a pair of high four-star prospects in safety Koi Perich and offensive lineman Nathan Roy. The coaching staff also put together a very strong transfer portal window in which the program brought in several players who will have a chance to make instant impacts in 2024 including quarterback Max Brosmer and cornerback Ethan Robinson.

All in all, despite the down season, there's still plenty of reasons to believe the Gophers will bounce back in 2024 and beyond, and the Minnesota administration also clearly believes that as well.

Minnesota also remains committed to help fielding a winning team