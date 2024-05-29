Minnesota star guard Cam Christie will officially not be returning to the Golden Gophers for the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, it was reported that Christie will be continuing with the NBA Draft process.

NBA reporter Jonathan Givony of ESPN was the first to report of Christie's decision. Notably, ESPN ranks Christie as the 34th best prospect for this year's NBA Draft.

Christie in his lone season with the program played in 33 games including 26 starts. While averaging 30.1 minutes per game, Christie also averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest. He also shot 40.3% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. He earned Big Ten All-Freshman team honors for his performance.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois native was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle and ranked the 150th best player nationally. He signed with the Gophers over offers from DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Northwestern, and Ohio State.