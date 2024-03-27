In 29 games for the Gophers this season, Ola-Joseph was productive when on the court, totaling 7.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while averaging just 15.7 minutes per contest.

For his career, he appeared in 60 games over the past two seasons, making 43 starts while averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. Ola-Joseph is a career 57.3% shooter from the field including 60.9% from within the perimeter. While he'll rarely take a three-point attempt, he has been able to be quality shooter from deep, hitting 21-of-53 attempts, a 39.6% shooting percentage. This season, he also improved his free throw shooting from 57.1% to 73.5%.



