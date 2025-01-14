Minnesota S Koi Perich named FWAA Freshman All-American

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Minnesota freshman safety Koi Perich was one of the top freshmen in all of college football this season and as a result, has received multiple honors. On Tuesday, the latest honor for Perich came from the Football Writers Association of America, as the Esko (MN) native was named a Freshman All-American.

In 13 games played for the Gophers this fall, Perich finished with 46 tackles including three tackles for loss. He also had an incredible five interceptions to his name this season including three that sealed Minnesota victories in the final minutes. He earned a bevy of honors for his performances this season including; Sporting News Second Team All-American (2024)

FWAA Freshman All-American (2024)

All-Big Ten First Team, Defensive Back (2024)

All-Big Ten Second Team, Return Specialist (2024, media)

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Return Specialist (2024, coaches)

AP First Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (1x in 2024)

Big Ten Freshman of the Week (1x in 2024)

Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist (2024)

Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Week (10/8/24)

Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week (10/15/24)

With Perich's help this fall, the Gophers went 8-5 in the 2024 season including 24-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Gophers will begin their 2025 season on August 28 against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium.