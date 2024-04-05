One day after star forward Dawson Garcia announced his return for the 2024-25 season, Minnesota guard Mike Mitchell announced his own plans to play his senior season with the Golden Gophers.

The San Jose, California native played his first season with the Gophers this past season, appearing in 34 games while making 24 starts. In his 34 games played, Mitchell averaged 29.7 minutes per contest while also posting an average stat line of 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Before transferring into the program last offseason, Mitchell played two years with Pepperdine, playing in 63 games, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

The return of Mitchell is a big boost for Ben Johnson's program as this offseason gets underway. The Gophers had already seen the departure of Braeden Carrington. Ben Johnson and the program also hope to see the return of rising sophomore guard Cam Chrisite who averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

This past season, the Golden Gophers were 19-15 with a 9-11 record in Big Ten play. The program earned an NIT berth, defeating Butler in the opening round before losing to Indiana State in the second round 76-64. Indiana State would finish as the NIT runner up, falling to Seton Hall 79-77 in the NIT Championship game.