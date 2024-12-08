Minnesota set for Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup against Virginia Tech

The Duke Mayo's Bowl will be played on January 3 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT and televised nationally on ESPN.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina this bowl season. On Sunday, it was announced that the Golden Gophers would face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke Mayo's Bowl.

The Gophers will enter the bowl game with a 7-5 record on the season and winners of five of their last seven games. In their regular-season finale, the Gophers dominated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 to bring home Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Virginia Tech, in its third season under head coach Brent Pry, was 6-6 this season. The Hokies struggled down the stretch this season with losses in three of their last four games after a 5-3 start.

The January 3 matchup will be the first time that the Golden Gophers and Hokies have ever faced each other on the gridiron. The Gophers do hold, however, a 20-14-1 record against ACC teams all-time, while Virginia Tech is 32-28 in their history against the Big Ten, a majority of those matchups coming against Rutgers and Maryland.