The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting Hawaii wide receiver transfer Jalen Walthall on an official visit starting Friday, the Houston, Texas native announced via his X account on Thursday.

Walthall entered the transfer portal last week after recording 37 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Warriors. Walthall redshirted in 2021 before playing in 16 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Gophers will also be hosting Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife this weekend. Fife was 52-for-91 in 14 games over three seasons with the Bulldogs, completing those 52 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon have been active in the transfer portal at wide receiver offering multiple wide receivers including Kent State transfer Trell Harris, Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry, Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard, Oklahoma State transfer Blaine Green, and Lousiana Tech transfer Kyle Maxwell.

Minnesota has landed four transfer portal commitments so far this December in quarterback Max Brosmer, defensive lineman Jordan Guerad, defensive back Ethan Robinson, and running back Trent Howland.