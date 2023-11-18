The score wasn't a surprise as No. 2 Ohio State cruised to a 37-3 win over Minnesota on Saturday in a game where the Gophers were outmanned, outclassed, and lacked any will on the offensive side of the ball.

The Gophers' defense held their own in the first half, holding the Buckeyes to just 13 points at halftime before Ohio State's depth chart and talent caught up.

A 75-yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson on Ohio State's first offensive play of the third quarter opened the scoring floodgates for the Buckeyes.

Henderson finished the afternoon with 146 yards and two scores on just 15 carries.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was efficient, going 20-of-30 for 212 yards and two touchdown strikes to Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Cade Stover.

Emeka Egbuka led the Buckeyes talented receiving corps with five catches for 83 yards while defensive end Jack Sawyer had a feast in Minnesota's backfield with 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and eight total tackles.

Minnesota's offensive had another abysmal outing, only mustering 159 total yards while resembling a team that wasn't interested in being aggressive and playing with nothing to lose.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis went 11-of-19, but only threw for 89 yards with one interception.

Minnesota's running game averaged just 2.4 yards per carry with Jordan Nubin leading the way with 49.

With the win, Ohio State remains undefeated at 11-0 as they head into their much-anticipated showdown with Michigan next week.

Minnesota drops to 5-6 on the season, 3-5 in Big Ten with a massive rivalry game impending against Wisconsin, as the Gophers look to keep the Axe in their trophy case while also chasing bowl eligibility.