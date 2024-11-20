Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 20, 2024
Minnesota standing out to 2025 DL Tyleland Coleman after offer
Seth Berry  •  Gophers Nation
Staff Writer
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Tyeland Coleman is just over two weeks away from making a decision on his future college as he plan on signing during the early period.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In