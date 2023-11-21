Minnesota improved to 4-1 overall on the season on Tuesday night with an 86-67 win over visiting Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

The Gophers held a 59-41 lead with 14:59 remaining, then went cold from the field, prompting an Arkansas Pine-Bluff run that cut Minnesota's advantage to 61-53 with 10:19 remaining.

However, the Gophers finished on a 12-3 run and hit five of their last six shots from the field to pull away with victory.

Minnesota was led Dawson Garcia, who dropped 19 points and nine rebounds.

Joshua Ola-Joseph tallied 12 points and three boards while Elijah Hawkins chipped in with 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff was lead by guard Rashad Williams, who scored 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He shot 6-of-11 from three-point range.