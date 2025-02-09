Minnesota targeting South Alabama RB coach Jayden Everett

With Everett's help, the Wolverines saw the running back duo of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combine for over 1,500 yards this past fall.

According to multiple reports including that of Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press , the Gophers are targeting South Alabama running back coach Jayden Everett. Everett is just weeks into his job at South Alabama after being an assistant running backs coach with the Michigan Wolverines in 2024.

P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers moved fast on their running back coach opening. Just days after running backs coach Luke McKissic-Luc was reported to be taking the running backs coaching job with the New York Jets, the Golden Gophers have their eyes set on a top target.

Everett also spent time at Vanderbilt in 2023 but was let go after one season. The Commodores in his lone season with the program only averaged 95.3 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. Their leading rusher had just 371 rushing yards on the season. The Commodores were not much better in 2024 at 139.8 yards per game while averaging a half-yard more per carry at 3.8.

With that, this will be Everett's chance at redemption when it comes to being the running backs coach at a Power Four program.

He also spent time in his career at Hutchinson Community College, Indiana State, Central Michigan, Akron, and Tulsa, all primarily as a running backs coach. While his time at Vanderbilt may not have been as successful,

Everett has had success at his other stops coaching the likes of Deneric Prince and Samari Brooks at Tulsa, Teon Dollard at Akron, Jonathan Ward at Central Michigan, Shakir Bell at Indiana State, and Cordarelle Patterson at Hutchinson Community College. Patterson of course would go on to star at Tennessee before having a successful NFL career including being an four-time NFL All-Pro selection.