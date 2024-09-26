Minnesota to host 2025 SF Tristan Beckford for official visit next week
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting 6-foot-6, 195-pound strong forward Tristan Beckford for an official visit.
On Wednesday, Sam Keyser of 24/7 High School Hoops reported on X that the Fort Erie International Academy standout starting on Monday.
Beckford is a rising prospect out of Canada and hassen his recruitment take off as of late, now holding offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Grand Canyon, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oregon, Pepperdine, and Seton Hall.
The two sides have moved quite fast over the last week, as the Gophers only offered the Canadian forward last Friday after missing out on a pair of strong forward prospects recently in Amari Allen and Keaton Wagler.
The Gophers currently hold one commitment in their 2025 recruiting class from Pennsylvania shooting gaurd Kai Shinholster, who announced his commitment to the program earlier this month.
On the EBYL Spring Circuit earlier this year, Beckford avraged 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also had a big jam on the circuit over AJ Dybantsa, the no.1 prospect int he 2025 recruiting cycle.
