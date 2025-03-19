Minnesota to Host Nebraska DB Darion Jones on Thursday

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Frank Mitchell is entering the transfer portal after one season with the program.
Minnesota men's basketball 2025-26 roster took another hit on Wednesday.
Following Minnesota's annual Pro Day on Wednesday, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media.
We've got you covered with all the details on how to watch this weekend's NCAA Championships.
St. Charles North (IL) three-star WR Keaton Reinke will visit Minnesota on Thursday
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Frank Mitchell is entering the transfer portal after one season with the program.
Minnesota men's basketball 2025-26 roster took another hit on Wednesday.
Following Minnesota's annual Pro Day on Wednesday, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media.