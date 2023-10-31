The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won two games in a row and now control their destiny in the Big Ten West heading into November. This weekend, they'll look to extend their winning streak to three games as they take on Big Ten West rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini.

© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Game/broadcast details

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,850) Time: 2:30 p.m. CT Television: BTN Odds: Minnesota -2.0 / Total: 43

Illini struggling in year three under Bielema

After going 8-5 in year two of the Bret Bielema era in Champaign, there were high expectations around the Illini this fall, especially bringing in former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer. That being said, from the jump this season, it hasn't been an easy year for the Illini. In week one they struggled with Toledo, winning 30-28 before dropping their first game of the season to Kansas six days later. With their loss, they'd lose four of their next five games after the season-opening win, picking up a win over FAU in the meantime while losing to Penn State, Purdue, and Nebraska. Over their last two games, however, the Illini have shown improvements. They defeated Maryland earlier his month 27-24 in College Park and narrowly fell to Wisconsin one week later 25-21. The Illini have not given up on their season but they will need to win three of their last six four games to reach bowl eligibility. Remaining on their schedule outside the Golden Gophers is Indiana, Iowa, and Northwestern.

An offense stuck in the med

Even last year, Illinois's offense wasn't overly explosive or great but this season, the Illini have taken a step back. Their offense is averaging just 20.4 points (113th nationally) and is totaling just 365 yards per game. Their passing attack has been up-and-down at times due to the play of Luke Altymer while their rushing attack has been decent but nothing more, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and just under 140 rushing yards a game. The good news for the Ilini is that since a four-interception game against Penn State, Luke Altmyer has been better. He's thrown seven touchdown passes to just two interceptions over a five-game span and has thrown for 200+ yards in four of five games including a 289-yard performance against Nebraska earlier this month. Altmyer does add a bit of a dual-threat capability to his game, averaging 3.6 yards per carry this season. He has three rushing performances of 50+ yards including a 16 carry, 100-yard performance against Wisconsin on October 21. That being said, the Illini offense simply hasn't been able to get both the passing game and rushing attack going at the same time this season. They've also at times struggled with being an explosive offense, totaling just 32 plays of 20+ yards, 14 plays of 30+ yards, and eight plays of 40+ yards.

A defense that has taken a step back

Illinois's struggles offensively wouldn't be as magnified if their defense hadn't taken such a big step backward from last year. Now, nobody expected to replicate their defense from last year to the same level, but it has been a steep dropoff for the Illini going from allowing 12.8 points per game last season to now allowing 27.8 points per game.

This season, the run defense has been especially a struggle for the Illini, allowing 161 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. A favorable matchup for the Golden Gophers this season. Opposing offenses have totaled 100+ yards in six of eight games this season and 150+ yards in four of eight games. That being said, their three best games against the run have all come in their last three matchups against Nebraska (158 / 3.2 ypc), Maryland (93 / 3.2 ypc), and Wisconsin (139 / 4.0 ypc). Illinois's secondary this season has also taken a step back this fall. After allowing less than 175 passing yards per game last season, the Illini are now allowing 235.0 yards per game through the air. Teams are rarely carving up the Illini's secondary but passing lanes are very much going to be available for the Golden Gophers to take advantage of on Saturday.

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS Date Opponent Score Record 9/2/23 Toledo 30-28 1-0 9/8/23 at Kansas 23-34 1-1 9/16/23 Penn State 13-30 1-2 9/23/23 FAU 23-17 2-2 9/30/23 at Purdue 19-44 2-3 10/6/23 Nebraska 7-20 2-4 10/14/23 at Maryland 27-24 3-4 10/21/23 Wisconsin 21-25 3-5 11/4/23 at Minnesota - - 11/11/23 Indiana - - 11/18/23 at Iowa - - 11/25/23 Northwestern - -

Players to Know: