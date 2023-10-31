Minnesota vs Illinois: What to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won two games in a row and now control their destiny in the Big Ten West heading into November. This weekend, they'll look to extend their winning streak to three games as they take on Big Ten West rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Game/broadcast details
Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,850)
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Television: BTN
Odds: Minnesota -2.0 / Total: 43
Illini struggling in year three under Bielema
After going 8-5 in year two of the Bret Bielema era in Champaign, there were high expectations around the Illini this fall, especially bringing in former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer. That being said, from the jump this season, it hasn't been an easy year for the Illini.
In week one they struggled with Toledo, winning 30-28 before dropping their first game of the season to Kansas six days later. With their loss, they'd lose four of their next five games after the season-opening win, picking up a win over FAU in the meantime while losing to Penn State, Purdue, and Nebraska.
Over their last two games, however, the Illini have shown improvements. They defeated Maryland earlier his month 27-24 in College Park and narrowly fell to Wisconsin one week later 25-21. The Illini have not given up on their season but they will need to win three of their last six four games to reach bowl eligibility. Remaining on their schedule outside the Golden Gophers is Indiana, Iowa, and Northwestern.
An offense stuck in the med
Even last year, Illinois's offense wasn't overly explosive or great but this season, the Illini have taken a step back. Their offense is averaging just 20.4 points (113th nationally) and is totaling just 365 yards per game. Their passing attack has been up-and-down at times due to the play of Luke Altymer while their rushing attack has been decent but nothing more, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and just under 140 rushing yards a game.
The good news for the Ilini is that since a four-interception game against Penn State, Luke Altmyer has been better. He's thrown seven touchdown passes to just two interceptions over a five-game span and has thrown for 200+ yards in four of five games including a 289-yard performance against Nebraska earlier this month. Altmyer does add a bit of a dual-threat capability to his game, averaging 3.6 yards per carry this season. He has three rushing performances of 50+ yards including a 16 carry, 100-yard performance against Wisconsin on October 21. That being said, the Illini offense simply hasn't been able to get both the passing game and rushing attack going at the same time this season.
They've also at times struggled with being an explosive offense, totaling just 32 plays of 20+ yards, 14 plays of 30+ yards, and eight plays of 40+ yards.
A defense that has taken a step back
Illinois's struggles offensively wouldn't be as magnified if their defense hadn't taken such a big step backward from last year. Now, nobody expected to replicate their defense from last year to the same level, but it has been a steep dropoff for the Illini going from allowing 12.8 points per game last season to now allowing 27.8 points per game.
This season, the run defense has been especially a struggle for the Illini, allowing 161 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. A favorable matchup for the Golden Gophers this season. Opposing offenses have totaled 100+ yards in six of eight games this season and 150+ yards in four of eight games. That being said, their three best games against the run have all come in their last three matchups against Nebraska (158 / 3.2 ypc), Maryland (93 / 3.2 ypc), and Wisconsin (139 / 4.0 ypc).
Illinois's secondary this season has also taken a step back this fall. After allowing less than 175 passing yards per game last season, the Illini are now allowing 235.0 yards per game through the air. Teams are rarely carving up the Illini's secondary but passing lanes are very much going to be available for the Golden Gophers to take advantage of on Saturday.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Record
|
9/2/23
|
Toledo
|
30-28
|
1-0
|
9/8/23
|
at Kansas
|
23-34
|
1-1
|
9/16/23
|
Penn State
|
13-30
|
1-2
|
9/23/23
|
FAU
|
23-17
|
2-2
|
9/30/23
|
at Purdue
|
19-44
|
2-3
|
10/6/23
|
Nebraska
|
7-20
|
2-4
|
10/14/23
|
at Maryland
|
27-24
|
3-4
|
10/21/23
|
Wisconsin
|
21-25
|
3-5
|
11/4/23
|
at Minnesota
|
-
|
-
|
11/11/23
|
Indiana
|
-
|
-
|
11/18/23
|
at Iowa
|
-
|
-
|
11/25/23
|
Northwestern
|
-
|
-
Players to Know:
QUARTERBACK: Luke Altmyer
The former Ole Miss quarterback in his first year with Illinois has been up-and-down, completing 63.2% of his passes for 1,671 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions
RUNNING BACK: Kaden Feagin
The freshman running back has been impressive when on the field with 67 carries for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
WIDE RECEIVER: Isaiah Williams
The former top-100 prospect, quarterback turned wide receiver has been the Illini's top offensive weapon this season with 46 receptions for 562 yards and one touchdown.
WIDE RECEIVER: Pat Bryant
The junior wide receiver is leading Illinois in touchdowns this season with five. He also has 24 receptions for 319 yards.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Jer'Zhan Newton
One of the best defensive tackles in the country, Newton has 35 tackles this season including 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He's a game wrecker and has a chance to take over any game.
LINEBACKER: Dylan Rosiek
The sophomore linebacker has been a stabilizing force in the middle of Illinios's defense this season with a team-leading 51 tackles including four tackles for a loss.
LINEBACKER: Seth Coleman
The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman/linebacker has been very good for Illinois this year with 34 tackles including four tackles for a loss and three sacks.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Xavier Scott
The Fighting Illini's most dangerous member in the secondary, Scott has 40 tackles this season, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.
