The kickoff time and television assignment for Minnesota's week five matchup against Louisiana-Lafayette has been announced.

The Golden Gophers (2-1) will welcome the Rajin' Cajuns to Minneapolis with an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff while the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

It will mark the Goophers' first 11:00 a.m. kick of the season after playing two primetime games to start the season against Nebraska and Eastern Michigan before playing in the 2:30 p.m. timeslot against North Carolina this past Saturday.

The Rajin Cajuns are 2-1 this year in their second year under head coach Michael Desormeaux, with wins over Northwestern State and UAB in weeks one and three. In week two, the Ragin' Cajuns fell to Old Dominion 38-31. It will be the fourth matchup between the two programs all-time but the first since 2003.

The Golden Gophers have won each of the previous three matchups in 2001 (44-14), 2002 (35-11), and 2003 (48-14). Notably, the 2002 matchup was played in Lafayette. All-time, the Golden Gophers are 11-0 against current Sun Belt programs, while P.J. Fleck owns a 19-2 record all-time against non-conference opponents while the head coach of the Golden Gophers.