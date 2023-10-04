This Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to pull off the biggest upset of the college football season so far as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines come to town.

The Wolverines will come to Dinkytown with a perfect 5-0 record as they look to win a second-straight Big Ten championship and make the College Football Playoffs for the third season in a row. But what do Minnesota fans need to know about the Wolverines ahead of this weekend’s matchup? Gophers Nation takes a look below.