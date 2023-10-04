This Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to pull off the biggest upset of the college football season so far as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines come to town.
The Wolverines will come to Dinkytown with a perfect 5-0 record as they look to win a second-straight Big Ten championship and make the College Football Playoffs for the third season in a row. But what do Minnesota fans need to know about the Wolverines ahead of this weekend’s matchup? Gophers Nation takes a look below.
1. The Wolverines have the nation's top-scoring defense
Michigan’s defense last year was one of the best in the country, allowing just 16.1 points per game last season. This year, their scoring defense has been even better, allowing just 6.0 points per game. Now, it’s worth noting that the Wolverines have not really been tested yet this season. Through five weeks, their schedule has consisted of East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers. The Golden Gophers could be argued as their toughest test yet this season. On top of the nation’s top-scoring defense, the Wolverines are only allowing 245.8 yards per game this season including just 426 rushing yards through five games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.