Minnesota's 2023 season is just over 24 hours away as the Golden Gophers host Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night. P.J. Fleck's program is coming off a 9-4 season, which included a Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Syracuse Orange. Below, you can find how to watch and listen to the Golden Gophers season opener, the latest betting lines, and the weather for the game.



When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET)

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805) TV: Televised nationally on Fox. On the call will be Fox's top broadcast team, Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. They'll be joined by Jenny Taft on the sidelines. Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm will be on play-by-play with Darrell Thompson and Justin Gaard, also part of the Gophers' broadcast team. SiriusXM: 135 or 195; SXM app

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall) Career Record: 74-49

Record at Minnesota: 44-27

Record against Nebraska: 5-1

Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019) Nebraska - Matt Rhule (1st year at Nebraska ; 8th overall) Career Record: 47-43

Record at Nebraska: 0-0

Record against Minnesota: 0-0

Career accolades: Big 12 Coach of the Year (2019), American Conference championship (2016), American East champion (2015, 2016).

Series History:

This will be the 63-matchup between the two programs all time, with Minnesota holding a 36-2-25 series lead. After Nebraska dominated the series from 1963 - 2012, winning each of the 16 matchups in the time span, the Gophers have had the edge since 2013. Since 2013, the Gophers have won seven of 10 matchups, with wins in 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2019-2022. Nebraska defeated the Golden Gophers in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Last season, the Golden Gophers traveled to Lincoln and defeated Nebraska 20-13 behind a 128-yard and two-touchdown performance from Mohamed Ibrahim. The Golden Gophers defense kept the Cornhuskers offense to just 267 yards of total offense, including 121 passing yards.

Latest betting lines:

The Golden Gophers remain a touchdown favorite over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with the over/under sitting at 43.5.

Betting trends: - Minnesota was 7-6 against the spread last season, including 5-2 as the home team. - Nebraska went 5-7 against the spread last season, including 2-2 as an away team and 5-4 in conference matchups.

Weather: