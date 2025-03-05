Minnesota vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Gophers Eye Upset of Badgers on Senior Night

Published Mar 5, 2025
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11) will look to cap off their 2024-25 home schedule at Williams Arena by upsetting the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. The Gophers will also aim to snap a four-game losing streak at home, with their last win at Williams Arena coming on January 25 against Oregon in a 77-69 victory.

Minnesota is coming off a 67-65 win over Nebraska on Saturday, marking their first victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 12 years. A win on Tuesday would also secure a winning regular season for the program.

While the all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin remains close, with the Badgers holding a 105-98 advantage, Wisconsin has dominated in recent years. The Gophers have lost eight straight to the Badgers, with their last win coming on February 5, 2020—a 70-52 victory at Williams Arena. Since the 2011-12 season, Minnesota is just 4-20 against Wisconsin.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Oregon

TV: BTN

RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11) vs Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena

Series History 

Rankings Comparison
MinnesotaRankingWisconsin

89

KenPom

10

88

ESPN BPI

19

84

Haslametrics

9

93

NET

13

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATWisconsin

68.3

Points Per Game

81.2

44.5%

FG %

46.5%

32.7%

3-Pt FG %

35.4%

15.5

Assists Per Game

14.7

10.3

Off. Rebounds per game

9.1

33.6

Total Rebounds per game

36.2

23.2

Def. Rebounds per game

27.1

6.1

Steals per game

5.3

4.8

Blocks per game

2.2

1.023

Offensive Efficiency

1.148

1.039

Defensvie Efficiency

0.998

66.9

Tempo

70.7

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSWisconsin

Mike Mitchell Jr or Brendan Risgby

G

John Blackwell

Lu'Cye Patterson

G

John Tonje

Femi Odukale

G

Max Klesmit

Parker Fox

F

Nolan Winter

Dawson Garcia

F

Steven Crowl

