Minnesota vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Gophers Eye Upset of Badgers on Senior Night

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11) will look to cap off their 2024-25 home schedule at Williams Arena by upsetting the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. The Gophers will also aim to snap a four-game losing streak at home, with their last win at Williams Arena coming on January 25 against Oregon in a 77-69 victory.
Minnesota is coming off a 67-65 win over Nebraska on Saturday, marking their first victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 12 years. A win on Tuesday would also secure a winning regular season for the program.
While the all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin remains close, with the Badgers holding a 105-98 advantage, Wisconsin has dominated in recent years. The Gophers have lost eight straight to the Badgers, with their last win coming on February 5, 2020—a 70-52 victory at Williams Arena. Since the 2011-12 season, Minnesota is just 4-20 against Wisconsin.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Oregon
TV: BTN
RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11) vs Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena
Series History
While the all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin is rather close with the Badgers holding a slight 105-98 advantage over the Gophers, it has been all Wisconsin since 2011. The Gophers have lost eight straight games to the Badgers, their last win coming on February 5, 2020, 70-52 win at Williams Arena and are just 4-20 overall since the 2011-12 season.
STAT COMPARISON
PROJECTED LINEUPS
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation