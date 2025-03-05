Minnesota vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Gophers Eye Upset of Badgers on Senior Night

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11) will look to cap off their 2024-25 home schedule at Williams Arena by upsetting the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. The Gophers will also aim to snap a four-game losing streak at home, with their last win at Williams Arena coming on January 25 against Oregon in a 77-69 victory.

Minnesota is coming off a 67-65 win over Nebraska on Saturday, marking their first victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 12 years. A win on Tuesday would also secure a winning regular season for the program.