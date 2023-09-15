The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) are off to a good start in the 2023 season after defeating Eastern Michigan in week two 25-6. Now, the Tar Heels will face a major test this weekend on the road as they travel to face the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels who also sit at 2-0 on the season. Below, you can find how to watch and listen to the Golden Gophers' first road game of the season against North Carolina, the latest betting lines, and the weather for the game.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) Where: Kenan Stadium (51,000) TV: Televised on ESPN. Beth Mowins (PxP), Kirk Morrison (Analyst) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 113 or 205; SXM app | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall) Career Record: 75-49

Record at Minnesota: 46-27

Record against North Carolina: 0-0

Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019) North Carolina - Mack Brown (15th year at Eastern Michigan; 35th overall) Career Record: 276-144-1

Record at North Carolina: 101-68-1

Record against Minnesota: 0-0

Career accolades: 1x National Championship (2005), 2x Big 12 championship (2005, 2009), 6 Big 12 South division title (1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2009), 1 ACC Coastal Division title (2022), ACC Coach of the Year (1996), Paul Bryant Award (2005), Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award (2008), 2x Big 12 Coch of the Year (2005, 2009), CFB HOF (2018)

Series History:

This will be the first-ever matchup between North Carolina and Minnesota. The Tar Heels overall are 52-45-1 against the Big Ten all-time, though a majority of that record comes from a 37-32-1 record against Maryland. Minnesota against the ACC all-time is 16-7.

Latest betting lines:

The Golden Gophers are currently a seven-point underdog to the Tar Heels heading into Saturday afternoon. The over/under for the game is currently set at 51 points. The money line for the Gophers is at +215, while UNC is a -275 favorite.

Weather: