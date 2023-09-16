The Minnesota Golden Gophers, for the first time in 2023, suffered a loss as the North Carolina Tar Heels, led by quarterback Drake Maye, threw for over 400 yards and defeated the Gophers 30-13.

Despite the loss, it's not all doom and gloom for Minnesota, as there were several quality performances. Below, Gophers Nation highlights three Golden Gophers who had notable performances against the Tar Heels.