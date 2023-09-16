Minnesota vs. North Carolina: Three Gophers who stood out Saturday
The Minnesota Golden Gophers, for the first time in 2023, suffered a loss as the North Carolina Tar Heels, led by quarterback Drake Maye, threw for over 400 yards and defeated the Gophers 30-13.
Despite the loss, it's not all doom and gloom for Minnesota, as there were several quality performances. Below, Gophers Nation highlights three Golden Gophers who had notable performances against the Tar Heels.
RB Darius Taylor
After rushing for 196 yards against Eastern Michigan, Taylor followed up his performance with another strong day against the Tar Heels. The freshman out of Michigan rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries, leading the Gophers to 170 total rushing yards on the afternoon. Taylor also had one reception for 25 yards.
LB Jack Henderson
It was a terrific day for Jack Henderson, who totaled 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, and one interception in the game. Henderson was consistently around the ball throughout Saturday's game and helped keep the Tar Heels to just 2.83 yards per carry.
K Dragan Kesich
Kesich remains strong for the Golden Gohpers with two more made field goals on Saturday against North Carolina with makes from 23 and 45 yards. The senior out of Wisconsin is now 7-for-8 on the season, including 2-for-2 from within 50 yards with field goals from 45 and 47 yards, respectively.
