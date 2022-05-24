North Dakota's Top 2023 Prospect Conner Kraft Hopes to Shine This Spring

The Gopher Report recently caught up with Kraft after practice with Howard Pulley to learn the more about his junior season, early recruitment and expectations for his senior campaign.

Kraft was a unanimous Eastern Dakota Conference selection as he averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. He shot 50.5% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

Conner Kraft , a 6-foot-8, 200-pound junior forward from Fargo (ND.) Shanley, is ranked as the number one player in the state of North Dakota. Kraft has shined this spring as a member of the Howard Pulley 17’s AAU team.

The Gopher Report: I think that I saw that you are rated as the number one player in your class. How proud does that make you feel?

Conner Kraft: It’s pretty good. Just the feeling that the hard work has been paying off and just getting in the gym every day. I just blocked that out and focus on one thing at a time. Taking it one day at a time.

The Gopher Report: How pleased were you with how well you guys did this past season?

Conner Kraft: I think it was a pretty good step in my next stage in my career, but I think that there is a lot of improvement and there is a lot of things that could be done for next year, improvement-wise.

The Gopher Report: You have a new head coach coming in next year, Craig Irwin. Have you got a chance to meet him yet?

Conner Kraft: He is a pretty nice guy. He has got a lot of connections, so I think he’ll be a great coach this year.

The Gopher Report: He was previously the head coach at junior college power North Dakota School of Science, so you are getting a coach with a lot of experience and has coached at a collegiate level. Does that make you think that he is someone that you can learn some things from?

Conner Kraft: Yes, that definitely gives me a lot of confidence in knowing that our program is going in the right step and in the right hands. Knowing that he can put me in the right position to get what I want to do and I can get him where he wants, too.

The Gopher Report: You averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. How pleased were you with your own individual play?

Conner Kraft: I think it was a nice season, just to know that I can have that role where I can lead a team and come to a program like here (with Howard Pulley), where I’m just one of five guys. We are all playing together, so it’s good to have both. I was pretty happy with it, but there is always improvement. I think I could have done better than that.

The Gopher Report: How far did you make it in the playoffs?

Conner Kraft: We lost by three to go to state.

The Gopher Report: Is that kind of motivating factor after getting that close?

Conner Kraft: Yes, it is actually two years in a row to the same team, so I’ve been getting on the younger guys this year. We’ve been putting in the work already, starting with open gyms.

The Gopher Report: Your brother Tyler graduated and will play at Concordia this upcoming season. With him and the other seniors gone, you’ll probably going to be more of a leader this year. Is that something that you are looking forward to?

Conner Kraft: Yes, for sure. Definitely taking that leadership role with the young guys and against him and having confidence in them and building myself as a person and as a basketball player in general. I think that will be a great step in my career.

The Gopher Report: How many starters are back besides you?

Conner Kraft: There are two starters back this year and we’ll have some good talent from our younger class, which will be a big step up for them this year.

The Gopher Report: What would it mean to make the state tournament as a senior?

Conner Kraft: That would be amazing. Just being out there with all my guys. It’s all the guys who have been playing together since we were younger and maybe getting a run at the state tournament this year would be pretty fun.

The Gopher Report: Now that you are going into your senior year, recruitment picks up. What schools are you hearing from right now?

Conner Kraft: As of now, I’m hearing from a lot of Midwest, like UND, NDSU. I’ve heard a little bit of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Oregon State Creighton and Northern Iowa.

The Gopher Report: Unfortunately, being from North Dakota, I sometimes feel that you might not get seen as much as other players. Does that make it important for you to play well AAU-wise because you are going to get more coaches to go to an AAU game than come to your high school?

Conner Kraft: Definitely. Just going out there and having something to prove. You got no pressure on you. You just have something to prove and there is always someone in the stands who hasn’t ever seen you play, so just go put on a show for them, I’d say. That’s what I tell myself. Just go play and have fun.

The Gopher Report: Any offers yet?

Conner Kraft: No. Not right now.

The Gopher Report: What is it going to mean to have the opportunity to play Division I basketball?

Conner Kraft: It would be a great achievement. I’ve been dreaming since I was younger, so to finally get there, would be a great accomplishment, but just one step at a time for now.

The Gopher Report: You mentioned Minnesota. What are you hearing from the Gophers?

Conner Kraft: I have just talked to a few assistants here and there. Seen them at some games, so kind of mutual for now, but we’ll see.

The Gopher Report: Did you get a chance to go to any college basketball games this year with your busy schedule?

Conner Kraft: Not Minnesota games. I have not. It’s a three hour drive. I’ve been to a few UND and NDSU games. I’ve been on a few visits there, since those two are local.

The Gopher Report: Do you come from an athletic family?

Conner Kraft: My dad has been playing since he was younger in high school. Me and my older brother started when we were younger, playing AAU together. I’ve always played up with him, so it’s been a lot of fun just playing with him. My younger brother is getting into it, too, so we are all on the same type of path.

The Gopher Report: Did your dad play?

Conner Kraft: He played D2 football. He played football and basketball and ended up choosing football. He was a quarterback.

The Gopher Report: What things are you really focused on to continue to improve yourself as a player?

Conner Kraft: I would say turning into more of a small forward type of player. Just ballhandling and a leader on the court. Playing as that guy at small forward.

The Gopher Report: Did you watch a lot of the NCAA Tournament?

Conner Kraft: Yes, I did. The intensity. You have to be able to shoot, pass and dribble and I think that you can go anywhere, if you can defend as well. It’s been pretty cool seeing all that and seeing what you need to be at, where you need to go and stuff like that.

The Gopher Report: What are you up to height and weight-wise?

Conner Kraft: I’m 6-8 and 200 right now. I’m trying to get up to 210, 215 and maybe grow an inch or so.

The Gopher Report: Have you talked to the doctors about that maybe growing an inch or so?

Conner Kraft: No, I actually was going to, though.

The Gopher Report: What do you like to do away from the basketball court?

Conner Kraft: Just spending time with my family and brothers. Working out. Hanging out with my girlfriend.

The Gopher Report: Your younger brother is an eighth grader right now, correct?

Conner Kraft: He’ll be a freshman, so maybe get the chance to play with him my senior year. We’ll see.