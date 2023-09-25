Offensive/Defensive Ranks after Week 4
As expected coming off a 37-34 shootout loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Minnesota saw a lot of increases in their offensive stats and noticeable decreases in some defensive categories, most notably passing yards allowed.
GophersNation.com takes a look at where Minnesota's offense and defense ranks in specific categories following Week 4.
|Week 4 Rank
|Previous Week Rank
|Difference
|
Scoring Offense
|
105 (21.2 ppg)
|
117 (17 ppg)
|
+12
|
Total Offense
|
98 (341 ypg)
|
110 (322.3 ypg)
|
+12
|
Passing Offense
|
121 (149.8 ypg)
|
122 (148.7 ypg)
|
+1
|
Rushing Offense
|
T37 (191.2 ypg)
|
54 (173.7 ypg)
|
+17
|
Sacks Allowed
|
T29 (1.25 pg)
|
56 (1.67 pg)
|
+25
|
TFL Allowed
|
T11 (3.5 pg)
|
9th (3.33 pg)
|
-2
|Week 4 Rank
|Previous Week Rank
|Difference
|
Scoring Defense
|
50 (21 ppg)
|
31st (15.67 ppg)
|
-19
|
Total Defense
|
69 (364.5 ypg)
|
53rd (322 ypg)
|
-16
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
99 (249.8 ypg)
|
50th (199.7 ypg)
|
-49
|
Rushing Defense
|
44 (114.8 ypg)
|
62nd (122.3 ypg)
|
+18
|
Sacks
|
T33 (2.75 pg)
|
27th (3 pg)
|
-6
|
Tackles for loss
|
T85 (5.2 pg)
|
92nd (5 pg)
|
+7
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.