ago football

Offensive/Defensive Ranks after Week 4

Darius Taylor leaps over Northwestern defenders (USA Today Sports)
Sean Williams • Gophers Nation
Publisher

As expected coming off a 37-34 shootout loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Minnesota saw a lot of increases in their offensive stats and noticeable decreases in some defensive categories, most notably passing yards allowed.

GophersNation.com takes a look at where Minnesota's offense and defense ranks in specific categories following Week 4.

Offensive Ranks
Week 4 Rank Previous Week Rank Difference

Scoring Offense

105 (21.2 ppg)

117 (17 ppg)

+12

Total Offense

98 (341 ypg)

110 (322.3 ypg)

+12

Passing Offense

121 (149.8 ypg)

122 (148.7 ypg)

+1

Rushing Offense

T37 (191.2 ypg)

54 (173.7 ypg)

+17

Sacks Allowed

T29 (1.25 pg)

56 (1.67 pg)

+25

TFL Allowed

T11 (3.5 pg)

9th (3.33 pg)

-2
Out of 130 teams
Defensive Ranks
Week 4 Rank Previous Week Rank Difference

Scoring Defense

50 (21 ppg)

31st (15.67 ppg)

-19

Total Defense

69 (364.5 ypg)

53rd (322 ypg)

-16

Passing Yards Allowed

99 (249.8 ypg)

50th (199.7 ypg)

-49

Rushing Defense

44 (114.8 ypg)

62nd (122.3 ypg)

+18

Sacks

T33 (2.75 pg)

27th (3 pg)

-6

Tackles for loss

T85 (5.2 pg)

92nd (5 pg)

+7
Out of 130 teams

{{ article.author_name }}