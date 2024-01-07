The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added to their wide receiver room in the form of Penn State transfer Cristian Driver. The NFL legacy announced his commitment to the Gophers on X, on Sunday.

Driver comes to Minneapolis after two seasons with the Nittany Lions where he recorded one reception for eight yards. The son of former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Donald Driver, the younger Driver started his career at Penn State as a defensive back before moving to wide receiver at the end of the 2022 season.

This past season, Driver spent the full year at wide receiver but only appeared in Penn State's matchups against Delaware and Illinois. A native of Argyle, Texas, Driver was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Liberty Christian High School and was ranked as a top-15 athlete in the country in that cycle.

Despite targeting a handful of wide receivers this portal cycle, Driver is the Gophers' first wide receiver pickup this offseason. He'll join a Minnesota wide receiver room that will be headlined in 2024 by Daniel Jackson who recorded 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. They're also set to return Lemeke Brockington and Elijah Spencer who both made impacts on the field this past fall. They'll also look for young talent such as Kenric Lanier, T.J. Mcwilliams, Kristen Hoskins, and Donielle Hayes to make potential impacts next fall.



