Pennsylvania LB Angel Luciano schedules official visit to Minnesota

Pennsylvania three-star linebacker Angel Luciano has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker has locked in his official visit for the weekend of May 30, he reported on X, Friday afternoon.

Luciano picked up an offer from the Gophers in late January. "I know they develop NFL players and have an amazing program. This is definitely a program I am very interested in," he told Gophers Nation following the offer.

Luciano was one of the first linebackers offered by new linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin who traveled to the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area school to check out the 6-foot-3 prospect first hand.