PFF Grades & Stats from Minnesota 24-7 win over Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers brought home Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday with a 24-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. The Gophers' defense dominated in the win including keeping to the Badgers to 44 yards of total offense in the first half.
As a whole, the Gophers outgained Wisconsin 374 to 166 in the game while keeping the Badgers to just 1.5 yards per carry in the contest.
Offensively, the Gophers had a big day on the ground with 183 rushing yards, Darius Taylor leading the way with 143 yards on 32 carries. Max Brosmer was efficient through the air while Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer combined for 11 receptions for 136 total yards.
Defensively, Koi Perich led the Gophers with eight tackles including seven solo tackles. Justin Walley and Jack Henderson both had four tackles as well. The Gophers defense also had 10 total pass breakups in the win.
TOP THREE PERFORMERS
All three of the Gophers' top performers surprisingly came from the offensive side of the ball on Friday.
OVERALL GRADE: 94.0
After a shaky day against Penn State, Brosmer had a strong performance against Wisconsin completing 17-of-26 passing attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
OVERALL GRADE: 76.1
Cooper put together one of his best games of the season for the Gophers and was fantastic both against the pass and the run. He allowed just one pass pressure in the game while helping pave the way for Darius Taylor's big day.
OVERALL GRADE: 73.9
Jackson had another Daniel Jackson performance with six receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown on nine targets.
