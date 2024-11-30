PFF Grades & Stats from Minnesota 24-7 win over Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers brought home Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday with a 24-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. The Gophers' defense dominated in the win including keeping to the Badgers to 44 yards of total offense in the first half.

As a whole, the Gophers outgained Wisconsin 374 to 166 in the game while keeping the Badgers to just 1.5 yards per carry in the contest.

Offensively, the Gophers had a big day on the ground with 183 rushing yards, Darius Taylor leading the way with 143 yards on 32 carries. Max Brosmer was efficient through the air while Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer combined for 11 receptions for 136 total yards.

Defensively, Koi Perich led the Gophers with eight tackles including seven solo tackles. Justin Walley and Jack Henderson both had four tackles as well. The Gophers defense also had 10 total pass breakups in the win.