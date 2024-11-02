Players of the game from Minnesota's 25-17 win over No. 24 Ilinois

in other news
Minnesota vs. Illinois: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Minnesota vs. Illinois, plus more.
2026 WR Kenyon Alston fired up about offer to Minnesota
2026 three-star WR Kenyon Alston reflects on his offer to Minnesota
What will newest Minnesota commit Jacob Ross bring to the Gophers?
On Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added their second commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Virginia
Minnesota adds commitment from four-star SF Jacob Ross
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up their second commitment in their 2025 recruiting class.
Minnesota's bowl projections heading into week 10
Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers won their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon in Champlain, defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini 25-17. The Golden Gophers scored nine points in the final five minutes of the matchup to win the game. But which Gophers were pivotal in the win?
OFFENSE: RB Darius Taylor
The Golden Gophers looked to establish the run against a weak Illinois rushing attack on Saturday and did just that, rushing for 148 yards and 4.6 yards per carry. Sophomore Darius Taylor led the way with 22 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown. The Michigan native was also tremendous through the air with nine receptions for 58 yards, totaling 189 total yards in the win.
DEFENSE: CB Justin Walley
It was a big game for the veteran cornerback as he recorded seven tackles in the win including one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Walley was also pivotal in a Luke Altmyer fumble. While Danny Striggow was officially credited with the forced fumble, Walley had a big hand in the turnover as well. It was the second straight week that Walley had a part in a game changing play after recording a pick-six early against Minnesota last week.
SPECIAL TEAMS: K Dragan Kesich
Dragan Kesich has by no means had a smooth season but the defending Big Ten Kicker of the Year had his best game of the season by far on Saturday with four made field goals including kicks from 45 and 46 yards. Despite Kesich's struggles this season, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has routinely shown faith in the 'Serbian Hammer' and he was awarded for that faith on Saturday in the win.
