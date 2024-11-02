Players of the game from Minnesota's 25-17 win over No. 24 Ilinois

The Minnesota Golden Gophers won their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon in Champlain, defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini 25-17. The Golden Gophers scored nine points in the final five minutes of the matchup to win the game. But which Gophers were pivotal in the win?

CLIC

OFFENSE: RB Darius Taylor

The Golden Gophers looked to establish the run against a weak Illinois rushing attack on Saturday and did just that, rushing for 148 yards and 4.6 yards per carry. Sophomore Darius Taylor led the way with 22 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown. The Michigan native was also tremendous through the air with nine receptions for 58 yards, totaling 189 total yards in the win.

DEFENSE: CB Justin Walley

It was a big game for the veteran cornerback as he recorded seven tackles in the win including one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Walley was also pivotal in a Luke Altmyer fumble. While Danny Striggow was officially credited with the forced fumble, Walley had a big hand in the turnover as well. It was the second straight week that Walley had a part in a game changing play after recording a pick-six early against Minnesota last week.



SPECIAL TEAMS: K Dragan Kesich