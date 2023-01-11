News More News
Previewing Ohio State: Rankings, roster, stat comparison

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Minnesota (6-8, 0-4) has played better basketball in their last two matchups with Wisconsin and Nebraska, but that didn't translate to wins. The search for their first Big Ten victory doesn't get any easier on Thursday night with a trip to Ohio State.

Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) is on a two-game losing streak of their own after suffering a two-point loss to Purdue and seven-point defeat at Maryland. The Terps hit the Buckeyes with a 14-0 run to start the second half that helped secure a big win.

The Buckeyes were No.24 in the AP Poll last week, but now find themselves unranked and looking to get back on track.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Ohio State, and stats comparisons.

Bruce Thornton goes up for a shot (USA Today Sports)
TV: FS1

WHO: Minnesota at Ohio State

WHEN: 5:30 PM (CST) - Thursday, January 12th

WHERE: Value City Arena - Columbus, Ohio

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | OHIO STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 192 | No. 8

KENPOM: No. 192 | No. 12

SAGARIN: No. 160 | No. 14

NET RANKINGS: No. 235 | No. 14

Ohio State Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Brice Sensabaugh

6-6, 235

Fr.

16.7 PPG; 52% FG; 43.3% 3FG; 80% FT

Justice Sueing

6-6, 210

R-Sr.

14.1 PPG; 12 STLS

Felix Okpara

6-11, 220

Fr.

3.9 PPG; 3.6 RPG; 16 BLOCKS

Sean McNeil

6-4, 204

Gr.

9.6 PPG; 2.0 RPG

Bruce Thornton

6-2, 215

Fr.

10 PPG; 3.1 RPG; 50 ASSISTS; 12 STLS

NOTES: Sensabaugh is the straw that stirs the drink for the Buckeyes, scoring over 20 points in Ohio State's last two games. Sueing dropped 15 against Purdue and followed that up with 21 points against Maryland.

Minnesota Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Dawson Garcia

6-11, 230

So.

14.6 PPG; 6.5 RPG

Joshua Ola-Joseph

6-7, 215

Fr.

7.2 PPG; 2.6 RPG; 56.8% FG

Jamison Battle

6-7, 220

Jr.

13.6 PPG; 3.9 RPG

Taurus Sameuls

6-1, 195

Gr.

2.4 PPG; 1.5 RPG

Ta'lon Cooper

6-4, 195

Jr.

10.5 PPG; 3.9 RPG; 90 ASSISTS; 15 BLKS; 15 STLS

NOTES: Minnesota's offense seems to be progressing, specifically with better ball movement in their sets. However, a bad second-half start and getting manhandled by Nebraska in the paint equaled another close loss for the Gophers. Jamison Battle led Minnesota in scoring with 20 points, but continues to struggle from the field and had a forgettable final minute in overtime after forcing a bad pass to Pharrel Payne that caused a turnover and air-mailing a three-point attempt coming out of a timeout.

Minnesota - Ohio State Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Ohio State

Points Per Game

64.3

79.7

Field Goal Percentage

43.2%

48.9%

Three-Point Percentage

33.4%

38.4%

Rebound Margin

-1.7

+6.5

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.2

Steals Per Game

4.9

5.1

Blocks Per Game

4.4

4.1

Opp. Points Per Game

67.5

65.9

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

42.2%

40.2%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

33.9%

29.2%

PREDICTION: Ohio State 78, Minnesota 69

{{ article.author_name }}