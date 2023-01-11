Minnesota (6-8, 0-4) has played better basketball in their last two matchups with Wisconsin and Nebraska, but that didn't translate to wins. The search for their first Big Ten victory doesn't get any easier on Thursday night with a trip to Ohio State.

Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) is on a two-game losing streak of their own after suffering a two-point loss to Purdue and seven-point defeat at Maryland. The Terps hit the Buckeyes with a 14-0 run to start the second half that helped secure a big win.

The Buckeyes were No.24 in the AP Poll last week, but now find themselves unranked and looking to get back on track.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Ohio State, and stats comparisons.