Prior Lake (Minn.) OL Greg Johnson the latest in-state commitment

The three-star prospect picked up his offer from Minnesota's staff on Friday and chose the Gophers over other notable offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Wyoming, Illinois State, and others.

After multiple visits to campus, Prior Lake (Minn.) offensive lineman Greg Johnson became the latest in-state commitment for the Minnesota Gophers on Saturday, announcing his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect recently told TGR what he likes the most about Minnesota and their coaching staff after a recent junior day visit back in April.

"Ever since Coach (P.J.) Fleck has gotten to Minnesota, there’s been a great culture build for success," Johnson noted. "I’ve seen how they have developed offensive linemen under him and Coach (Brian) Callahan and it’s definitely something that stands out."

Johnson becomes the seventh overall commitment in Minnesota's 2023 class and the fourth in-state pledge for the Gophers, joining Prior Lake defensive end teammate Martin Owusu along with offensive linemen Jerome Williams of Osseo (Minn.) and Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville.