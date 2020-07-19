The Gopher Report continues on it's re-ranking of the classes 2010-17 from #8 down to #1. Coming in at #4 in the rankings: The Class of 2017 #8: CLASS OF 2015 #7: CLASS OF 2010 #6: CLASS OF 2014 #5: CLASS OF 2011 The Class of 2017 had 26 total commitments and was given the 57th overall team recruiting rank and 12th in the Big Ten. Here is a breakdown of the class:

Tanner Morgan has emerged as one of the Big Ten's best (Photo: Minnesota Athletics)

Given that this class is still in their college playing days, there is a lot still to be accomplished for these players. However, it is interesting in a few years now you can see who stuck out and who is no longer on the team. Tanner Morgan set school records for: Season Passing Yards: 3,253 Season Touchdown Passes: 30 Season Completion Percentage: 66.0% // 210-of-318 Season Passing Yards Per Game: 250.2 Season Touchdown-Interception Ratio: 4.28 // 30 TDs, 7 INTs Season Pass Efficiency Rating: 178.7 Additionally, he was named Second Team All-Big Ten and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award as well as the Manning Award. With another solid year in 2020, Morgan could hear his name called in the first or second round of the NFL draft next year. Blaise Andries has started all 26 games of his career at various spots on the offensive line and was named Third Team All-Big Ten last season. Andries is another player who could be drafted next season if he decides to enter. Mo Ibrahim has set the school record for rushing yards in a game as a freshman with 224 against Georgia Tech in 2018. Despite only playing 21 games, Mo currently ranks 24th on Minnesota's all-time rushing list. Chris Autman-Bell has been behind All-Big Ten receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman so far in his career and is a breakout candidate for 2020. Autman-Bell has accumulated 56 catches for 820 yards and five touchdowns in his career which is surely to be increased this upcoming season. Boye Mafe has played in 23 career games including all 13 in 2019, recording 14 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 3 sacks. Mafe is a breakout player to watch in 2020. Esezi Otomewo has played in 26 career games and posted 22 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks in 2019.

Who outplayed their rating?

A few immediately stick out to me: Tanner Morgan with a 5.5 developing into one of the top signal callers in the Big Ten. Boye Mafe as a 5.4 who has the potential to be one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten over the next couple seasons. Esezi Otomewo recruited as a 5.3 but won Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2017 as well as Outstanding Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2018. Otomewo has played in all 26 games of his career so far and will most likely be the starting defensive end the next two seasons.

Who did not pan out in the Maroon & Gold?

Like many classes, this one was not immune to the injury bug as well as transfers, the fact that Fleck only had weeks to a month to put together this class definitely did not help his favor. Adam Beck transferred to Texas Tech after his freshman season. This past year he played 11 games for the Red Raiders, starting four and accumulating 39 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and one PBU. Kendarian Handy-Holly transferred to Auburn after his freshman season and retired in 2018 due to concussion issues. Royal Silver left the University after one season due to concussion issues. There were a few other transfers for various reasons and other injury retirements I didn't list above shows the difficulty football faces in keeping players on healthy/on campus. It would be interesting to see how the above players would have panned out if they had been able to stay in school or not get injured.

Summary: