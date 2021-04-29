Rashod Bateman picked No. 27 in the NFL Draft by the Ravens
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman will begin his NFL journey with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted the Gophers record-setting pass-catcher with the 27th pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.
Throughout his three seasons as a Gopher, Bateman recorded 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. That included a breakout year in 2019, where he hauled in 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning first-team, all-Big Ten honors.
This past season, Bateman caught 36 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games played.
During the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota set a modern-day record when five players were selected overall - Antoine Winfield, Jr. (Buccaneers), Tyler Johnson (Buccaneers), Kamal Martin (Packers), Carter Coughlin (Giants), and Chris Williamson (Giants).
