 Minnesota Gophers Football - Rashod Bateman picked No. 27 in the NFL Draft by the Ravens
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 22:35:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Rashod Bateman picked No. 27 in the NFL Draft by the Ravens

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman will begin his NFL journey with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted the Gophers record-setting pass-catcher with the 27th pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.

Throughout his three seasons as a Gopher, Bateman recorded 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. That included a breakout year in 2019, where he hauled in 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning first-team, all-Big Ten honors.

This past season, Bateman caught 36 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games played.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota set a modern-day record when five players were selected overall - Antoine Winfield, Jr. (Buccaneers), Tyler Johnson (Buccaneers), Kamal Martin (Packers), Carter Coughlin (Giants), and Chris Williamson (Giants).

