Earlier on Tuesday, Charlotte guard Lu'Cye Patterson entered the transfer portal, in a similar fashion to former Golden Gopher Elijah Hawkins. After originally announcing his return to the program, Patterson entered the transfer portal in the final day he could do so.

It appears, however, that Paterson, a Minneapolis native and the Golden Gophers are working quickly. On Tuesday night, Patterson posted on social media of him on Minnesota's campus at Williams Arena.