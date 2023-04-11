GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Kindred (ND) DL Riley Sunram has been vocal about his plans to commit before the summer, and those plans came to fruition on Tuesday when he made his commitment to Minnesota.

Sunram was on campus in Minneapolis for a fifth time this past weekend, and saw everything he needed to see to firm up his feelings for the Gophers.

"A highlight (from the visit) was definitely practice," Sunram said. "It was very intense and full of energy. I loved how they competed with each other. I also got to see some of the historic academic buildings which were pretty cool."

While he is listed as an offensive tackle, Sunram could end up playing on the defensive line at Minnesota. Defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere has been one of his main recruiters, along with Coach Fleck, Coach Rossi, and Coach Collins.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect committed to Minnesota over offers from Miami, Nebraska, Kansas State, Duke, Iowa State, and more.

Sunram is the eighth overall commit in the class, currently good for the 20th ranked class in the country.