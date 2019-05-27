Rivals' take on Gopher prospects
The spring AAU season is complete. All three shoe companies finished their May sessions, and will be out of action until the their national events take place in the middle of July. Rivals was there...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news