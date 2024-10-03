Another Rivals250 recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle has announced his intentions to attend Minnesota's primetime matchup against USC this weekend.

The newest addition to the visitors list for Minnesota is Valley High School (IA) safety Jayden McGregory, the No. 217 player in the Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle. McGregory is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Iowa and the No. 17 safety in the country.

The Gophers are one of a dozen offers for McGregory, joining Illinois, IOwa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Notably, Iowa has not offered the 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety.

McGregory earned his offer from the Gophers in July of 2023 after a strong camp showing. This will be his first return trip to campus since receiving that offer.