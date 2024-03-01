Three-star Calvert Hill (MD) cornerback Byron Baldwin is the latest 2025 prospect to lock in an offiical visit with Minnesota. On Thursday, the 6-foot-0, 165-pound Baldwin announced his plans to officially visit the Golden Gophers the weekend of July 14 -16.

The Gophers have only been recruiting Baldwin for a short period of time, offering him in early February.

In total, Baldwin has nearly 20 scholarship offers to his name including notable offers from Boston College, Indiana, James Madison, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. He currently has a pair of official visits planned to Indiana and Rutgers as well.