Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 21:34:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Illinois

B6cipyuw9vbfdgoqbgtn
Eric Curry
https://illinois.rivals.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Minnesota looks to avenge one of its most one-sided losses of the season when Illinois comes to town on Wednesday night. The Gophers were a slight favorite earlier in the month, but the Fighting Il...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}