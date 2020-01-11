News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 12:16:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Snapshot: 2021 Recruiting Class

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff

Minnesota already has four commitments in the 2021 recruiting class that currently ranks 20th nationally. The Gopher Report takes a closer look at each 2021 commit and some of the top early targets...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}