The commitments keep on coming for Minnesota as Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire has become the latest prospect to announce his decision to be a Gopher after finishing up an official visit with the Gophers.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive guard out of Midlothian, Texas chose the Gophers over 13 other scholarship offers including Arkansas State, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana, Memphis, North Texas, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and UTEP.

He was expected to take official visits in the upcoming weeks to Kansas State, Houston, and Texas Tech but it is expected that he will no longer make those trips.