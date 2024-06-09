Texas OL Nelson McGuire commits to Minnesota after official visit
The commitments keep on coming for Minnesota as Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire has become the latest prospect to announce his decision to be a Gopher after finishing up an official visit with the Gophers.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive guard out of Midlothian, Texas chose the Gophers over 13 other scholarship offers including Arkansas State, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana, Memphis, North Texas, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and UTEP.
He was expected to take official visits in the upcoming weeks to Kansas State, Houston, and Texas Tech but it is expected that he will no longer make those trips.
McGuire is the 17th commitment for the Gophers in their 2025 recruiting class and the 10th of the month of June for the program. He is the second offensive line commitment for the Gophers in the class joining Peoria (AZ) prospect Nick Spence, who started off the Gophers fantastic Sunday with his own commitment.
|Position
|Name
|Ranking
|Date
|
DB
|
3/23/24
|
QB
|
3/28/24
|
DE
|
3/28/24
|
TE
|
4/11/24
|
LB
|
4/12/24
|
WR
|
4/16/24
|
DE
|
4/27/24
|
DE
|
6/5/24
|
LB
|
6/5/24
|
LB
|
6/6/24
|
RB
|
6/6/24
|
DT
|
6/7/24
|
OL
|
Nick Spence
|
6/9/24
|
WR
|
Bradley Martino
|
6/9/24
|
LB
|
Nathan Cleveland
|
6/9/24
|
S
|
Naiim Parrish
|
6/9/24
|
OL
|
Nelson McGuire
|
6/9/24
============================
