Minnesota suffered another tough blow to their 2024 recruiting class on Sunday as Gaylord (Mich.) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff backed off his commitment to the Gophers.

The three-star prospect originally committed to Minnesota on the spot way back on January 19th while attending a Jr. Day with the Gophers' staff.

At the time, Pretzlaff had notable offers from Illinois and Central Michigan.

However, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect put together a monster senior season, recording 126 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

Pretzlaff earned an offer from Michigan State in September and was re-offered by new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith back on December 1st.

Pretzlaff took an official visit with Michigan State this past weekend and has opted to stay in him home state and play for the Spartans.

For Minnesota, Pretzlaff is the fifth decommitment in their 2024 class. Three-star offensive lineman Mauricio Hinds backed off his pledge on December 2nd while three-star wide receiver Corey Smith reopened his recruiting process on November 25th.

Three-star quarterback Aaron Philo backed off his Minnesota pledge back in April to stay closer to home and commit to Georgia Tech while three-star defensive Adam Kissayi flipped his pledge to Clemson back on July 14th.