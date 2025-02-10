Transfer Portal Profile: K Brady Denaburg

Our transfer outlook series as we take a look at each of Minnesota's transfer protal commitments, their careers thus far, their fit on the roster, and their potential impact with the Gophers. Next up in our transfer profile is Syracuse kicker transfer Brady Denaburg.
CAREER OVERVIEW
Denaburg comes to Minneapolis, reuniting with former special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky who coached Denaburg in 2022 and 2023 at Syracuse. While Denaburg was up-and-down as a place kicker in his career at Syracuse, he was the Orange's kickoff specialists all three seasons he was in upstate New York.
When it comes to his place kicking, Denaburg was 10-for-16 in field goal attempts and 36-of-37 in extra points. Within 40 yards he was strong, making 7-of-9 attempts but did struggle with distance, making 3-of-8 attempts beyond 40-yards including all three attempts from beyond 50.
This past fall, he began the season as the Orange's placekicker and was 3-of-7 throughout the opening weeks before a poor game against Holy Cross in which he had a 28-yard attempt blocked and missed a 45-yard attempt. He would be benched as the starting place kicker but continued to be the program's kickoff specialist.
HOW DOES DENABURG FIT THE GOPHERS ROSTER?
With starting kicker Dragan Kesich out of eligibility, Minnesota will hold a kicking completion for their new starting kicker this spring and fall. Looking to add another player to the competition, the Gophers offered an opportunity for Syracuse kicker Brady Denaburg to come in and be part of the competition. He will be the most experienced member of the Gophers kicking room in 2025.
WHAT SHOULD EXPECTATIONS BE FOR DENABURG?
Denaburg will compete this spring and fall camps with primarily David Kemp but also Sam Henson for the starting kicking job. While Henson has no experience, Kemp did play in four games as a true freshman in 2021 with Memphis, making 5-of-7 field goal attempts and 7-of-9 extra points. he also earned an AAC Special Teams Player of the Week honor once for his efforts. It would be too early to make anyone in this competition the favorite to win the job. However, as one of the best kickoff specialists in the country, Denaburg at the very least will be the Gophers' starting kickoff specialist in 2025.
